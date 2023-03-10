According to reports, Christopher Fox, brother of Julia Fox, was arrested and is facing charges following a gun and drug raid in a New York City apartment.

According to NBC New York, Christopher was arrested on March 8 after the New York City Police Department, who had a warrant pertaining to an ongoing guns and drugs investigation, raided a luxury apartment residence on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Following the raid, USA Today confirmed that the residence belonged to Christopher.

The NYPD shared what they found during the raid in a statement to USA Today.

"The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts, as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills," a spokesperson said.

"Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics," they continued, adding that the chemicals discovered were "deemed non-hazardous."

The spokesperson added that "the matter is believed to be contained" and has "no apparent nexus to terrorism."

Christopher is currently facing seven charges, including: criminal possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire mod device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher reportedly did not have a criminal record prior to this arrest.

Another individual was reportedly arrested at the same time as Christopher. However, their identity has not yet been revealed to the public as of publishing.