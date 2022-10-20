Someone Attacked Julia Fox’s Birkin Bag With a Machete, But She’s ‘No Snitch’

Julia Fox is no stranger to controversy. However, she is making headlines for a very different reason this time.

In a new TikTok, she is sharing the scary experience that her Birkin bag went though, well almost the full story that is.

In the video, she reveals that her bag has seen better days after it was assaulted by a machete and her bag has the gash to prove it.

"I love her, but she’s been through a lot," Fox said. "That’s a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete. I’m not kidding — that actually happened to this bag. And me.”

Fox would go on to show other scratches and marks on the bag from the same incident, where the weapon slipped and hit the side of the bag."

"You know I was holding on to this Birkin for my life," she said.

Watch the video below:

It is worth noting that she did not explain how she and the bag were involved in an incident where a machete was present. Many were quick to ask what happened.

"GIVE US A STORY TIME JULIA," said one user.

"Skipped the main story and gave us the side plot don’t change," said another.

"Julia, beloved. We’re going to need some details here," one person commented.

Since the incident went viral, Julia has provided a statement to Paper Magazine in regard to what happened with her and the bag.

"I ain't no snitch tho," she said.

Fox's relationship with Birkin runs deep. Previously, she and her friends were gifted Birkin bags by Kanye West for her 32nd birthday, according to Page Six. Each bag cost around $10,000 and begs the question: was the bag injured the one West gave her?

They say every bag has a story to tell and it appears as though Fox's bag is keeping her story a secret as of now.