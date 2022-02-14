Julia Fox Deletes All Kanye West Photos From Instagram, Appears to Confirm Breakup

UPDATE (Feb. 14):

In a since-deleted Instagram post, it appears that Julia Fox has confirmed her and Kanye's breakup. "... Kanye and I are on good terms!" she wrote. "I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

TMZ is also reporting that they have confirmed the couple's breakup.

See Julia Fox's Instagram Story post on the split below.

Julia Fox Kanye West breakup message Instagram Story juliafox via Instagram loading...

ORIGINAL:

Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship might've taken some damage this weekend.

Daily Mail is reporting that yesterday (Feb. 14), Fox was seen leaving Los Angeles in tears. The outlet obtained photos of Fox in LAX airport alone. It's difficult to tell if the actress was actually crying in any of the photos, although they note she "appeared visibly emotional during the outing, despite sporting a mask."

Fox appeared to be wearing one of Kanye's blue Yeezy GAP jackets.

The actress has since denied the crying report in a story on her Instagram. She has yet to comment on the actual status of her and Ye's relationship.

Julia Fox not crying Instagram story juliafox via Instagram loading...

Additionally, perhaps more telltale of the couple's current state, Fox has deleted all photos of Ye from her Instagram.

She also supposedly liked Kim Kardashian's Instagram post from last night, according to the Daily Mail. If she did, however, she has since un-liked it as her handle no longer appears on the post.

This all follows Kanye posting—and deleting—extensively over the course of the weekend. On Saturday (Feb. 12), he sparked a beef with longtime collaborator and friend Kid Cudi over Cudi's friendship with Pete Davidson, who is now dating Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday (Feb. 13), he doubled down on his beef with Cudi and then went even deeper on Davidson, repeatedly referring to him as "Skete." He even went as far as to allege that at one point Davidson was in a relationship with Hillary Clinton. Then he sent a random shot at Machine Gun Kelly.

Although it remains unclear where the status of West and Fox's relationship currently stands, it's worth noting that just last weekend Page Six reported that they were in an "open relationship."

"Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” explained a source that is reportedly close to Fox. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

Kanye hasn't spoken on whether or not he and Fox have split.