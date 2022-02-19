Even Celebrities Are Roasting Julia Fox’s Wacky, Viral ‘Uncut Gems’ Muse Interview

Julia Fox is being roasted by some famous faces for her unique pronunciation of Uncut Gems.

On the Feb. 9 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the 32-year-old actress if she considered herself then-boyfriend Kanye West's muse.

"Yeah, a little, maybe. I think so," Fox replied tentatively, laughing.

Cooper then proceeded to ask Fox to define a muse.

"I mean, I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote Uncut Gems," Fox responded, applying a noticeable, vocal fry-like emphasis to the name of the film.

Watch the full moment at the 5:25 mark, below.

Fox's pronunciation of Uncut Gems, sounding more like "unka jahms" or "uncle jamz" according to social media users, went viral instantly.

An audio clip from the podcast is currently particularly popular on TikTok, where it's been used by thousands of people reenacting the moment — all in good fun, of course.

Even celebrities are getting in on the action.

Cara Delevingne captioned a clip of her using the audio, "Puts the muse in aMUSEment for us all," while Shay Mitchell went all out for her parody. She even wore Fox's infamous extreme black eyeliner and used a microphone to put her own spin on it.

13 Going on 30 star Christa Allen filmed a similar version featuring heavy eyeliner and wrote "call me Ye" on her forehead, while Ashlee Simpson and Inanna Sarkis used children's toy microphones to film their take on the clip.

Other celebrities who have so far participated in the trend include Stella and Clark Gregg, Charlotte Lawrence and Amandla Stenberg.

Thankfully, Fox is in on the joke — or at least seems to have a good sense of humor about it all.

After Page Six posted a clip of the interview to their Instagram account, Fox revealed in a comment that she was high at the time of the podcast recording.

"Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah," she commented.

See some of the funniest celebrity Uncut Gems muse TikTok videos, below.