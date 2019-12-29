‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Marries Foster the People’s Mark Foster

Actress Julia Garner married Foster The People's frontman Mark Foster on Saturday (December 28).

The bride wore a gown by designer Zac Posen, who also wished the couple well in a sweet Instagram post. Posen documented the joyous occasion via Instagram stories which included videos of the reception, the moment they cut their cake and a snippet of the happy couple sharing their first dance as a married couple.

The pair got engaged in May with the Ozark actress sharing a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram shortly after he popped the question in Yellowstone while they were on a road trip. The couple has kept their relationship private, even keeping their engagement under wraps until they were ready to officially announce it to the public.

Earlier this year, Garner won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Ozark. The actress thanked the "love of her life" in her acceptance speech while her now-husband wrote an emotional Instagram post praising her victory. "Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human," he wrote. "It brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans."

See Garner's wedding dress, below.