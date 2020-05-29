Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have officially broken up after nearly three years of marriage.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and professional hockey player announced the heartbreaking news in a joint statement to People May 29.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

According to sources, Hough and Laich's relationship has been "over for a while," adding that they both decided it was finally time to call it. However, the insider made it clear there is no love lost between them.

"He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will," the source explained. "But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."

Apparently, the pair realized it was time to go their separate ways after they were both "perfectly happy and fine being apart" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Insiders said they went more than two months without seeing each other.

In January 2019, it was reported the two "were having problems" in their marriage. At the time, sources said they were spending time apart but were not ready to publicly share what was going on between them.

The couple met in November 2013. They tied the knot in Idaho in July 2017.