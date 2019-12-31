New Year's Eve is one of the biggest celebrations of the year all over the world. But sometimes, you just want to stay home and cheers to the new year in your pjs. If you're opting for a big night in on December 31, here's some information about what NYE specials are on tonight, how to watch them and who'll be hitting the stage to ring in 2020!

What's on TV

ABC will be bringing the legendary New Year's Eve special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. In its 48th year at Times Square, Ryan Secrest and Lucy Hale will be taking on the hosting duties starting at 8PM ET and will show what's going down in Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York!

If NBC is your network of choice, Carson Daly and Julianne Hough will be co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 at 10PM ET from both Times Square and Nashville.

Steve Harvey will be taking on a NYE special on Fox from 8PM to 12:30AM ET that will also take place in Times Square. There will be a break for the news during this telecast.

And if you can't get enough of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's co-hosting antics, they'll be reuniting for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, which starts at 8PM ET. After the ball drops in New York City, CNN will switch to "Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville" at 12:30 AM ET -- if you want to continue your viewing party.

Who's performing

While many fans around the world will be tuning in for BTS' big Times Square performance, Post Malone is slated as the headliner for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Other performers include Sam Hunt and Alanis Morisette with the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill in New York. The Jonas Brothers will be performing from Miami. Sheryl Crow will be playing in New Orleans. And there will be performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Ciara and Green Day, which we previously taped in Hollywood.

On NBC, the X Ambassadors, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Brett Eldredge will be performing and Keith Urban will also be playing live from Nashville.

Fox will bring an epic choreographed "YMCA" dance led by the Village People. This network's NYE special will also bring The Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, the Backstreet Boys, and Florida Georgia Line to the stage.

Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz and 50 Cent are scheduled to perform on CNN.

If you're looking to stream

If you can't be in New York on December 31, don't worry because Times Square has gotten you covered. Their official website will be streaming the ball drop as well as some behind-the-scenes coverage. Head over to timessquarenyc.org, newyearseve.nyc, timessquareball.net, or livestream.com/2020.

You can also check out the Times Square Twitter and Facebook accounts to see the ball drop, too.

You can also stream any of the TV specials, but that will require you to use a cable provider login.

What will you see at midnight?

Aside from all the confetti flying throughout Times Square, New Yorkers (and anyone else who tunes in) will be watching the iconic ball, made up of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles, drop.

Meanwhile, a 16-foot music note covered in 13,000 LED lights will be coming down from a 138-foot tower that is at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.