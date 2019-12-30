BTS' New Year's Eve performance is just one day away and here's everything you need to know.

On December 31, group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will take their musical talents to New York City's Times Square where they will join a number of A-list performers, including Post Malone and Alanis Morissette, during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The event is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale.

Below, is all the info you need to ring in the new year with BTS!

What channel is BTS' New Year's Eve performance?

To watch BTS' performance live, tune into ABC.

What time does BTS' New Year's Eve performance start?

UPDATE: BTS' performance will start at roughly 10:40 PM ET.

BTS are set to perform for a total of eight minutes, beginning at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31.

How to stream BTS' New Year's Eve performance?

You can also stream the show online at ABC.go.com or through the ABC app (both options are free with a cable subscription login) or go to timessquarenyc.org, newyearseve.nyc, timessquareball.net and livestream.com/2020 to watch. If not, check out the Times Square New York Facebook or Twitter to tune in from your phone.

Which songs will BTS perform on New Year's Eve?

No official set list has been released, but according to the Times Square website, BTS will perform a "medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage" on New Year’s Eve. This will probably include their "Boy With Luv" collaboration featuring Halsey, as well as a number of other songs they released in 2018 and 2019.

How to get BTS New Year's Eve tickets?

No tickets are required and it's completely free to watch the boys live. All fans need to do is show up to Times Square (near 42nd Street and Broadway) and wait for the concert to begin.