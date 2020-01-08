Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are ‘Spending Time Apart’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's relationship is going through a major change and the couple is now reportedly "spending time apart."

After getting married two years ago, the couple is going through a trying time, an insider exclusively confirmed to E! News.

"They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," the source confirmed. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

The Canadian hockey player recently shared a retrospective post on Instagram where he shared that he was continually working on himself. "As the new year inches closer, I'm doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead. I'm always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is," he wrote. "Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important."

"She's been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement," the insider detailed. "She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it's kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."

The couple met in November of 2013 at a seminar on how to create one's destiny. On August 18, 2015, Laich proposed and the two tied the knot in July of 2017 in Idaho where Hough spent summers as a child.