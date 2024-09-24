Julianne Hough Had ‘Beautiful’ Revelation After Running Into Her Ex and His New Girlfriend

Julianne Hough reflected on how far she's come since her divorce after spotting her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, with his new girlfriend.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the 36-year-old explained she was perfectly fine after running into her NHL star ex and his new girlfriend, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, at a wedding.

"It was so beautiful ... I'm in this place where I now feel like I'm just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like, what's possible. And having the extreme of like, 'Will this ever end?' to 'Oh my gosh, like, I get to literally, design and create the life of my dreams,'" Hough said.

The Dancing With the Stars host noted she doesn't expect to have a "perfect life," but instead hopes to have a "full, beautiful, connected life."

"You feel joy because you feel sorrow, you feel all these things because you have the spectrum to feel it. You have the space to feel it, and that, I think, is what we're here to experience, is the fullness of life," the dancer added.

READ MORE: Julianne Hough Clarifies Sexuality After Coming Out as ‘Not Straight’

Hough came out as queer during her time married to Laich, and she stated that it helped the couple build "a more intimate relationship" at the time.



“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?' I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,'" she told Women's Health in 2019.

"I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this," Hough shared, adding "there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised."

Hough and Laich tied the knot in 2017. The former flames split in 2020, and finalized their divorce in 2022.