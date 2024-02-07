Kanye West and North West have dropped the music video for their song "Talking/Once Again," which also stars Ty Dolla $ign and his daughter.

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Ye and his daughter North West unleashed the visual for their song "Talking/Once Again" on X, formerly known as Twitter. The song will appear on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's forthcoming album Vultures.

"It's your bestie/Miss Miss Westie/Don't try to test me/It's gonna get messy/It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me," North rapped in the D'innocenzo Brothers directed visual below.



Ty Dolla $ign then sings out the closing half of the track, and in the video can be seen hugging his own daughter who has a smile on her face.

The heartwarming visual arrives as Vultures is finally—hopefully—set to drop on Feb. 9. The album has been delayed multiple times.

North West Raps Along to a Preview of Her Song on Kanye West’s Vultures Album

Fans may recognize North West's hook from Ye and Ty's Vultures listening party at Miami's Wynwood Marketplace back in December of 2023. North West went viral after taking the stage and rapping her verse from "Talking/Once Again" alongside her father, Ty, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs and Offset.



Ye also made headlines that same night when he donned a black Ku Klux Klan-inspired hood. The black hood actually wasn't a new prop for Kanye, as he previously used the item back in 2013 in the music video for "Black Skinhead."

