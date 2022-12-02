Celebrities Blast Kanye West for Spewing Antisemitic Hate: ‘30 Million Followers Listen to His Insanity’

Kanye West is drawing criticism and condemnation from Hollywood stars and politicians alike for his recent antisemitic spree.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), Jimmy Kimmel slammed the Yeezy mogul on his late-night talk show.

"I haven’t seen anything like this. We have a Black white supremacist running around," Kimmel said.

"Let’s imagine this was another pop star. Imagine if it was Ariana Grande saying this stuff. We’d load her into a cannon and fire her into the ocean, right? But Kanye seems to get crazier every day and he still has fans. And you know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy,'" Kimmel continued.

On Twitter, Frozen star Josh Gad, who is Jewish, blasted West for abusing his powerful platform and legion of millions of fans.

"No one who says 'I love Hitler' should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform," the actor wrote.

See more reactions condemning Kanye West's antisemitic statements, below:

However, some celebrities defended West's antisemitism.

Notably, West's ex Kim Kardashian's former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, as well as fellow musician Akon defended the rapper in respective TV interviews.

Akon defending West's right to his antisemitic opinion, while Jenner called West a "really nice guy."

On Thursday (Dec. 1), a video of West conversing with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, during which the rapper identified as a Nazi and revealed he sees "good things about Hitler," went viral online, sparking an intense, well-earned wave of backlash.

"I like Hitler," West said during the interview.

Hours after the footage circulated online, the "Mercy" rapper was suspended from Twitter after sharing an image of a swastika merged with the Star of David, the symbol of Jewish identity and Judaism.

The image was quickly removed for violating Twitter's rules.

On early Friday (Dec. 2), Twitter owner Elon Musk banned West's account due to "incitement to violence."

We at PopCrush condemn Kanye West's antisemitism.