Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears NSFW Bikini While Shopping With Rapper and Fans React

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were recently spotted shopping in Las Vegas while Censori was wearing a NSFW bikini top.

Kanye West Shops With Wife Bianca Censori While She Wears Tiny Bikini

On Jan. 6, video and photos surfaced that show Kanye West and his wife shopping in Sin City. In one video, which can be seen below, the couple is browsing items at the Balenciaga store at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Bianca is wearing a very small bikini top that barely covers her nipples and is struggling to hold back her ample bosom. She is also barefoot and wearing a short skirt. The couple moves about as gawkers look on in amazement.

People on Social Media React to Ye and Bianca's Shopping Video

People on social media have been weighing in on the spectacle caused by Bianca's barely there top.

The scantily clad shopping trip comes on the heels of Ye sharing NSFW photos of Bianca on Instagram. The same day as the shopping trip, Ye shared a heartfelt message to Bianca on Instagram in celebration of her 29th birthday.

Watch Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori Shop in Las Vegas

See Reactions to Kanye West and His Wife's Skimpy Bikini