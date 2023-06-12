Kanye West celebrated his birthday by participating in the Japanese practice of Nyotaimori, also known as eating sushi off the body of a naked woman.

Ye turned the big 4-6 on June 8. Over the weekend, video surfaced from his Los Angeles B-Day celebration. One viral video shows Kanye West's daughter North filming Ye while he raps "Off the Grid" like he's shooting a music video. Other clips from the party show Ye and guests partaking in Nyotaimori or body sushi.

Kanye West's Birthday Party Featured Nyotaimori

In clips from the party, a woman is seen laying on a table motionless and totally naked save for a pair of high heels. Her body is adorned with delicately placed pieces of sushi, which guests are expected to eat from. The room is dimly lit with candles and Ye's "Come to Life" is playing in the background. The rapper-producer can be seen in one clip standing nearby a plated model talking to guests.

What Is Nyotaimori?

Nyotaimori is a Japanese practice that dates back to the 1600s. Typically, the sushi is placed on sanitized leaves on the model's body in order to avoid skin-to-food contact. The model is expected to lay totally silent until all the food is removed from her/his body. The practice is seen by some as demoralizing and sexist.

Watch Video of Kanye West's Birthday Dinner Featuring Sushi Served on Naked Woman's Body Below