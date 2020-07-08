Kanye West Claims He Had Coronavirus, Reveals Anti-Vaxxer Stance

Kanye West claimed that he had the coronavirus (COVID-19) and revealed that he is against vaccines.

The Yeezy owner spoke to Forbes in an interview published Wednesday (July 8).

The 43-year-old rapper said that he contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) in February. He said that he suffered from "chills" and "shaking in the bed." West took hot showers and looked up videos to learn how to get "over it."

"I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me," West said. Drake was tested for the virus but the test came back negative.

West was also asked about a potential coronavirus vaccine and his stance on it.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed," he said. "So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast."

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven," West added. "I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it," he concluded.