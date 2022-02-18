Kanye West Says New Donda 2 Album Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player, No Streaming Platforms

The sequel to Kanye West's Donda album is on the way, but it won't as be easily accessible because it won't appear on streaming platforms.

Last night (Feb. 17), Ye teased a new track via Instagram and in the caption of the post, he revealed that Donda 2 will be made available on his own platform called Stem Player and can be ordered now.

"Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player," Kanye wrote in the post. "Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

As far as the one-minute long audio-visual IG upload itself, it features pulsating red and pink lights as his track, which has a name that doesn't appear to have been made known to the public, plays in the background.

In a second social media post, Ye shared a screenshot of the news regarding his Donda 2 album being on his own platform trending on Twitter.

"I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in Music," Yeezy typed alongside the image of the Twitter trending news. "I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat."

He continued, "Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me. I run this company 100% I don’t have to ask for permission. This is our 2nd generation stemplayer We have more things we working on. I feel like how I felt in the first episode of the documentary."

Last month, Kanye announced that the album will be executive by Future and has a supposed release date of Feb. 22. However, considering Ye's track record with sticking to release dates, albeit for perfection purposes, it's unclear whether or not the LP will arrive next week.