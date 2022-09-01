Kate Moss Says Johnny Depp Gifted Her Diamond Necklace Hidden in His Butt Crack

Kate Moss is now recalling one of the memorable gifts that were given to her by Johnny Depp: a diamond necklace hidden in his butt crack.

Speaking to British Vogue, she remembered the incident, saying: "That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a--e."

She continued by saying: "We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'what' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Depp and Moss previously dated from 1994 to 1998, and this was far from the first time that he presented her with a unique gift.

On the model's 32nd birthday, he spent $868 on filling their bath tub at London's Portobello Hotel with Champagne

The former couple made headlines again over the summer when she was called on to testify in Depp's definition case against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

She was called to testify because Heard claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs. According to Yahoo, Moss has a different story. She claims that Depp helped her after she accidentally slipped.

What's more, she went on to say that he even tended to her after she tripped during a trip they took together.

She said Johnny came running back to help her. That was not the end of it, she added that he "carried her to her room and got her medical attention."

It is also worth noting that the couple had been seen in heated arguments before and in once instance, Depp was arrested for damaging a hotel room.