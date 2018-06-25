Katherine Heigl Apologizes for Cemetery Photos Amid Backlash: ‘It Was Not Appropriate’

Katherine Heigl apologized Sunday after taking "inappropriate" photos in a cemetery.

The 39-year-old actress spoke out in an Instagram video Sunday after facing criticism for the since-deleted photo shoot with husband Josh Kelley.

"I noticed on my Instagram page that the post I posted earlier was getting a lot of reaction, and I realized you guys are right," she said in the clip. "It was not appropriate and it was disrespectful and I've taken it down."

Heigl and Kelley had visited the cemetery in Buffalo, N.Y., where Heigl's late brother, Jason Heigl, and grandparents are buried. The actress shared photos of herself smiling and posing with various headstones.

"It's kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones' graves, and I decided to find some levity and humor and didn't realize how inappropriate I was being," Heigl explained in her apology video.

"I deeply apologize and I thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don't think things through clearly enough and I am grateful for your input and for giving me a heads up when I'm maybe going too far," she said.

Kelley kept a video on his own account of himself pretending to walk with someone at the cemetery. Heigl can be heard laughing in the background.

"Visiting our loved ones today and I ran into an old friend - @katherineheigl caught this intimate moment," the 38-year-old singer wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

