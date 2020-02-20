Katherine Heigl Is a Blonde No More: See Her New Brunette Hair! (PHOTO)

Katherine Heigl ditched her signature blonde locks for a dramatic new brunette hairstyle.

The Grey's Anatomy alum is the latest celebrity to undergo a major hair transformation, posting a photo of her bold new look on Instagram Wednesday (February 19) alongside her smiling three-year-old son, Joshua.

In it, Heigl looks almost unrecognizable with her much shorter and darker hair 'do.

"Fresh cuts for the Kelley’s," she captioned the snap. "The girls were nowhere to be found for these pics...or they’re hiding cause they don’t want to be in the pic...but every one of us got our hairs done and we feel fine!"

The 41-year-old actress later posted another series of photos of her new bob, explaining she wanted to "play with her new haircut" by styling it differently and adding to some makeup to complete her look.

"I literally have nothing to do and nowhere to go today but I was dying to play with my new haircut... once it was all styled and pretty I figured I should complete the look with a touch of lipstick... and foundation... and blush... and brows... and eye shadow," Heigl wrote alongside the selfies. "Now I'm all done up with nowhere to go. And I'll have to spend an extra 15 mins washing this all off tonight... I didn't really think this through."

Her former co-stars, Ellen Pompeo (aka Meredith Grey) and Suits star Sarah Rafferty, showed Heigl some love in the comments section, writing "So pretty" and a heart emoji, respectively.