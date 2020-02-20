Dua Lipa Just Debuted Brand New Bangs

Dua Lipa showed off her new bangs on Instagram — and it'll convince you to get some of your own.

The 24-year-old pop star, who's gearing up to release her second album Future Nostalgia, took to her Stories on Wednesday (February 19) to debut her new hairstyle. Just like Hasley, Lipa is known for undergoing major hair transformations, so we wouldn't be surprised if she changes it again very soon.

After all, she did caption the video "Currently."

You can see Dua Lipa's new bangs for yourself in the video, below:

As we mentioned, this isn't the first time the has chopped off her hair. In September 2019, during New York Fashion Week, she got a blunt bob and bangs. Then in December, the "Swan Song" singer added pink and green highlights to her hair.

During the last few months, Lipa has been sporting a '90s hairstyle that other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, have brought back into the spotlight: the tendril trend. (It's when you leave two large strands of hair dangling in front of her face.)

But that's not all: Lipa is also bringing back hair barrettes. On February 12, she posted two photos of herself rocking clip barrettes, writing, "Press day to photoautomat in my lil girl clips."