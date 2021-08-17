Does Keith Urban Get Jealous of Nicole Kidman’s Love Scenes?

Powerhouse couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may go through the ups and downs that any couple do, but one thing that isn't a problem for them is Kidman filming intimate scenes with other men onscreen.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it,” Kidman shared with E! News’ Daily Pop. “And he also does not get involved.”

Kidman has been an active presence in the film industry since 1983, and as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, her roles tend to cover the gamut. Sometimes that means steamy scenes, as is the case with her most recent TV drama, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Kidman says part of Urban’s tactic for not getting jealous is that he’s simply too busy. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show,” she shared, “all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set. He's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in."

Urban certainly does have enough on his plate to keep him from fretting about Kidman’s love scenes. The “One Too Many” singer recently performed at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, has just announced that he will be returning as a judge on The Voice Australia and is also gearing up for a performance at the upcoming ACM Party for a Cause.

Urban will also perform a string of festival shows in the U.S. before heading to Australia to begin his The Speed of Now Tour in December.