Nicole Kidman Shuts Down Sexist Question About Ex Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman had the best response to a rather intrusive question about her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Kidman was promoting her new film, Being The Ricardos in a new interview with The Guardian. She discussed the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, whom she and Javier Bardem play in the new biopic.

"It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out," she said of the movie's plot. "But from it comes some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever."

She explained that "sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. Kidman later added that the situation is "all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

The reporter questioned if Kidman's feelings towards the television couple are similar emotions that she has about her ex-husband.

"Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No," she clarified. "I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no. And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, 'Give me my life. In its own right.'"

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of Days of Thunder back in 1989. They wed in 1990 and welcomed two children together, Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26. They later divorced in 2001. Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 and share their daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11.