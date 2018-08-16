Kelly Clarkson Basically Filmed Her Talk Show Pilot ‘Inside of a Barn,’ Cried 3 Times

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson's next TV talk show project, has its pilot episode in the can, according to Entertainment Tonight. And, true to the spirit of its titular host, the program included laughs, tears and a motif that led the audience to believe they were inside of a barn.

"The stage reflects her country roots and looks like the inside of a barn," ET reported, adding that Clarkson already filmed interviews with some heavy-hitters. "Kelly's first celebrity guests include Josh Groban, Terry Crews and Chloe Grace Moretz."

ET added the pilot taping lasted 4.5 hours and really ran the emotional gamut.

"Kelly cried at least three times while interviewing real people including a homeless shelter employee," the site noted, adding that her style is less "Oprah...more like a Kelly Ripa."

Finally, while Ellen Degeneres might kick off each show with a dance, Kelly plans to jump-start her episodes with a bit of karaoke, and her inaugural tune is none other than Cardi B's "I Like It."

B&C first reported earlier this month that Clarkson was in the market for a talk show. A network was not attached in the time, but the team behind the show is aiming for a Fall 2019 release.