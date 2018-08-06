Kelly Clarkson might be adding another role to her TV resume.

According to B&C, who first reported the news, the Grammy-winning singer, Voice coach, and all-around national treasure is filming a pilot for a syndicated daytime talk show. A network is not yet attached, but the project is being shopped around for a fall 2019 premiere, and could be sold to TV stations for syndication, air via another platform, or some combination of both. Any further details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Clarkson, who won American Idol's first season in 2002 and has since released eight albums, has been ramping up her TV and film efforts as of late. She joined The Voice as a first-time coach earlier this year and is set to return this fall. She's also slated to star alongside Pitbull in upcoming animated film UglyDolls, in which she'll voice the character of Moxy and perform original songs.

It's unclear what kind of segments Clarkson's potential talk show would cover, though she did give fans a taste of her hosting skills when she emceed the Billboard Music Awards in May. Clarkson has has yet to confirm the news directly.