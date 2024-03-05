Kelly Ripa + Mark Consuelos Recall Witnessing Celebrity’s Honeymoon Meltdown

Kelly Ripa spilled the tea on a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The talk show host and hubby, Mark Consuelos, dished on Tuesday's episode of the hit ABC show that they once witnessed a celebrity berating hotel staff while on vacation.

"Mark and I were at a hotel with the kids. I'm not going to name the name, but there was a celebrity here, and this celebrity was on their honeymoon. This celebrity asked to speak to the manager," Ripa said, with her husband adding: "She was not happy."

"Basically, this person said that because the room was not up to standard, which, by the way, the rooms were gorgeous, but something happened, and this person said that it ruined her entire honeymoon. I was like, she's not going to enjoy being married," the actress added.

"Or, better yet, he's not going to enjoy being married, because that's a rough one," Consuelos joked.

The Riverdale alum joined the daytime chat fest in 2023.

The duo tied the knot in 1996 and share three children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

Last month, Ripa shared a sweet tribute of the lovebirds recreating their 1996 Las Vegas nuptials.

"Viva Las Vegas. Then [to] Now," she captioned the snaps on Instagram.

Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes.