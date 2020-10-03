Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Reveals Mom’s COVID-19 Diagnosis on TikTok

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia revealed that her mother tested positive for COVID-19 via TikTok.

On Friday (October 2) Claudia first shared her suspicions that her mother contracted the virus. "My mom coughing all around the house after Trump tested positive for COVID,” she captioned the first video. The video also featured a clip of Cardi B saying, “That’s suspicious.”

In a second video, she shared that she has been experiencing symptoms although she has not tested positive yet. Her symptoms include pain in her lungs and difficulty breathing.

“Update my mom has COVID,” Claudia confirmed in another video. "I'm furious. Wear your masks. Don't listen to our idiot f--king president piece of s--t. protect yourself and those around you," she added in a separate clip.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19,” Kellyanne confirmed shortly after her daughter's big reveal. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Hours later, Claudia addressed the "Why is the media so obsessed with everything a 15-year-old girl has to say," she questioned. "Like ask me out already CNN," she joked. "Like I'm trending on Twitter for what?"

Watch the videos, below.