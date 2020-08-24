Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway announced on Sunday (August 24) that she will step down from her post as one of President Donald Trump’s longest serving advisers at the end of the month.

Conway revealed she is leaving her Trump position to focus on family, following her teen daughter Claudia's tweet about her desire to emancipate from her conservative parents. Claudia is known for being anti-Trump and supportive of Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ+ community, and has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter for being outspoken with her progressive political views.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Conway said in a statement. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Claudia's father, George Conway, similarly announced that he was "withdrawing" from The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group, "to devote more time to family matters."

“Look at what I did,” the teen celebrated in a series of TikToks following her parents' public announcements.

“the power i hold - i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE,” the 15-year-old captioned the post, indicating that she plans to move forward seeking an emancipation.