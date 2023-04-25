Will Kellyanne Conway Join Trump’s 2024 Campaign Team?

As Donald Trump gears up for a 2024 White House bid, sources say he's looking to reassemble members of his former team.

According to Page Six, the indicted former president has reportedly been "quietly speaking" to former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway in an attempt to persuade her to join his campaign team.

"He credits her with helping him win the last time. He always appreciated so much and understood the value she brought to 2016. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened," a source told the tabloid, claiming Trump wants to keep Conway from joining any other potential candidate's team, including Ron DeSantis.

"She was a formidable opponent [with Ted Cruz], and [Trump] might want to lock her up and make sure she doesn’t go to DeSantis," the source continued.

A second source claims Conway isn't on board with Trump's team just yet.

"Kellyanne has an excellent relationship with President Trump and his team... but she would be crazy to commit to a single opportunity right now. She is busier than ever with a lengthy roster of political, corporate and media clients, not to mention offers from 2024 players and a big Fox News contract," the source told Page Six.

If Trump were to win the Republican nomination, he would face his former rival, President Joe Biden.

After months of hinting, on Tuesday (April 25) Biden officially announced he will campaign for a second term as U.S. president in the 2024 election.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," Biden said in a 3-minute video announcing his run.

At 80, Biden is the oldest person to serve as president. Trump will be 78 by the time he runs in 2024.

Watch his campaign video below: