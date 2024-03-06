You Go Kevin Hart! You Won’t Believe the Song He Was Blasting From His Lamborghini (Video)

OMG I love Kevin Hart even more now. He's blasting a song from the 1980s that topped the Billboard and R&B charts according to Wikipedia.

It's a song from Daryl Hall and John Oates and is still one of my most favorite '80s songs that just makes you move and groove and feel good.

On a side note, according to Wikipedia, during the recording of We Are the World, Michael Jackson told Daryl that he lifted the bass line from this particular song for Billie Jean and Daryl was like cool, we've all found inspiration from other's music.

Ok, here's the caught-on-video moment of Kevin Hart blasting this awesome song and one, truthfully I would have never guessed. While the Instagram post that popped up in my feed where I discovered this super fun moment is on @whatisnewyork, it's originally from @letstaukgrams who captured the moment on his phone.

Did you catch the song? It's I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) and I'm loving it! Such a smooth, funky totally 80s song originally released near the end of 1981. It's really tough not to love a pop song with a saxophone taking over for a bit.

The rhythm, soul, and poppiness with a cool, melodic feel are just yummy.

In case you want to watch the official video for Daryl Hall & John Oates I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) voted number six on VH1's rankings of the top 100 songs from the 80s then you can get your groove on right here.

