Celebrities including Madonna, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and more took to social media to mark the Fourth of July Monday.

However, their posts were not all joyful while celebrating the American holiday on July 4. Instead, many celebrities chose to use the day to speak out regarding the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and send abortion rights back to the states. The court's decision, which was handed down in late June, did away with nearly 50 years of legal precedent.

While celebrities such as Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure, Kevin Hart and Tom Brady shared traditional posts featuring an abundance of Americana or references to summer BBQs, others got more political.

"'Baby you're a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh," Perry tweeted.

"Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive writes," Jessica Chastain wrote on Twitter. She accompanied the message with a photo of herself flipping off the camera.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner shared a meme in their Instagram story that announced that "4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of Independence."

Madonna called for the start of a "revolution" and shared a video that depicted a woman being carried in handcuffs by two police officers. "This is what life looks like if you're a woman in America," she wrote. "It's not Independence Day for Us."

Jonathan Van Ness shared a gymnastics video and wished a certain group a happy holiday. "Happy 4th to intentionally exploited & targeted communities only," he wrote.

"If you are pro forced birth, voted for 45, or say things like I want it to be like in the good ole' days where we were able to 'disagree respectfully' & watch this video .. WATCH OUT! You're closest loved ones are gonna turn gay and you're going to hell. Anyway happy 4th!"

Meanwhile, Lizzo announced plans to donate net proceeds from her shapewear line to abortion funds for the weekend. "Celebrating freedom on our own terms," she wrote. "Liberating Every Damn Body."

Check these and more Fourth of July posts from stars, below:

