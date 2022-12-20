A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn.

As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.

The man reportedly pulled up to the drive-thru window wielding a handgun, where the restaurant employee decided to meet with the customer outside.

A few minutes later, the 25-year-old KFC employee returned to the restaurant and claimed he had been shot in the abdomen. He was immediately transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The suspect left the scene of the crime.

Police were unable to locate the alleged shooter but described the suspect as a black man, approximately 40 or 50-year old, with a "thin build," "scruffy beard," and is thought to have been wearing "a white/grey brimmed hat, and a blue jean jacket with a gray hood and sleeves."

KSDK reports that police say the KFC employee is in critical but stable condition. An investigation is currently underway.