Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: ‘S–t is Real’

Khloe Kardashian previously tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Her test results were revealed on Wednesday (October 28), in an E! Online preview of the upcoming October 29 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The video begins with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian-West sharing their concern for Khloe. Kris calls countless doctors to find out what to do for her daughter, though each tell her they can only wait for the test results.

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not," Kim says in a confessional clip. "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

"Just found out that I do have corona," Khloe announces in a self-recorded video. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple [of] days."

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she explains in the clip. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

"Let me tell you, that s--t is real," she adds. "But, we're all gonna get through this."

When she was sick, Khloe's symptoms included vomiting, coughing, shaking, hot flashes, cold flashes and headaches.

It's unclear when exactly she tested COVID-19 positive.