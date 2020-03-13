Weird Twitter Theory Implies Kobe Bryant’s Death Heralded the Coronavirus Crisis

Are Kobe Bryant and COVID-19, a.k.a. the coronavirus, connected?

According to the latest Twitter theory, the NBA star's death might have predicted the virus was coming after a user uncovered an interesting connection between the two. The person revealed that if you go on Google and translate the word "covid" from English to Hebrew and then translate it back to English, the word "Kobe" appears.

It's a very strange coincidence — and fans are fully freaking out over the link. In fact, someone even pointed out that Bryant was buried at Corona del Mar cemetery in Los Angeles.

The Twitter user later clarified: "The #COVID19 name was selected based on letters from the words — "co" for corona, "vi" for virus and "d" for disease — and because the outbreak began in 2019."

"Purely coincidental (yet still crazy) that it translates to Kobe," she added.

The basketball legend tragically died on January 26, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In the weeks following his death, the coronavirus went from epidemic to pandemic status after hundreds of thousands, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, contracted the disease.

As of right now, over 5000 people have died globally. Meanwhile, many events, concerts and festivals have been cancelled or postponed until further notice. Production sets, like Riverdale, have also shut down.