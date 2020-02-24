Kobe Bryant Bought Wife Vanessa the Dress From ‘The Notebook’

Kobe Bryant gave his wife Vanessa a one-of-a-kind gift before his tragic passing.

During Kobe and Gianna's memorial at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday (February 24), Vanessa revealed that her husband gifted her props from the 2004 film, The Notebook, which starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Vanessa revealed that Kobe was romantic and enjoyed romantic comedies like Stepmom, Steel Magnolias and Little Women. "He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift every year of our marriage," Vanessa said during the eulogy.

"He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie," she continued. "When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie."

"We really had an amazing love story," she added. "We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls."

See fan reactions to the sweet gift, below.