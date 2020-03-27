Kourtney Kardashain has seemingly left her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On the Season 18 premiere of KUWTK Thursday (March 26), Kourtney and Kim Kardashian-West got into a physical altercation after Kim slammed Kourtney's work ethic. After the sisters went back and forth arguing, the physical fight ensued: Kourtney threw a water bottle at Kim and Kim repeatedly slapped Kourtney across the face.

After the season premiere, Kourtney took to Twitter to answer fan questions and seemingly reveal that she is no longer on the show. One fan commented that Kourtney should quit the show since she was tired of seeing Kourtney not wanting to film. "I did, bye," Kourtney responded.

Another fan asked if any of the Kardashian sisters ever apologize to Kourtney after fights. "Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from," Kourtney wrote.

Khloe Kardashian then replied to her comment, "Wait, so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please," she tweeted.

Watch the scene, below.