Kurt Cobain’s Hair Sells for Over $14,000 at Auction

A bizarre and somewhat gross auction just took place, where six strands of Kurt Cobain’s hair sold for a whopping $14,145. The rock n’ roll auction also featured non-biological memorabilia from Black Sabbath, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and more.

Per an overview, the Kurt Cobain hair is "entirely fresh-to-market, and accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut! The lucky friend who trimmed the Nirvana frontman's iconic blonde locks was an early confidant, Tessa Osbourne, who cut his hair in 1989 — well prior to his Nevermind breakthrough — whilst on the Bleach tour."

The hair was apparently cut from Cobain’s head in Birmingham, England. Tessa Osbourne apparently kept Cobain’s hair in a bag for years, before giving the hair to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo after Cobain’s death. DePolo eventually gave the hair to Jon Reznikoff, who holds a Guinness world record for “largest collection of historic hair.”

Cobain’s hair was preserved under plastic and sold by Iconic Auctions. The longest of the six strands measures roughly 2.5 inches, according to TMZ.

If this auction is any indicator, this means a single strand of Kurt Cobain’s hair is worth $2,357.50.