Lance Bass Reveals He and Michael Turchin Lost a Baby Boy at Eight Weeks After Nine IVF Attempts

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have been trying to expand their family for nearly two years, and after eight failed IVF attempts the couple had finally received the news they had been longing for: the ninth egg was successfully fertilized, and they were having a baby boy.

The *NSYNC star instantly began imagining what life would be like with his sons, but his dreams unfortunately came crashing down when he found out the surrogate had suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks.

“We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF,” Bass told ET. “I didn't even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it.”

Because this was their first successful implantation, the 40-year-old couldn't help but get excited about becoming a dad, even though he knew it was better to be cautious. “You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there’s a huge possibility that the [embryos] won’t stick,” Bass confessed. “You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you’re already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex -- you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they’re going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff.”

“That's the thing that sucks — you can't help yourself from thinking those thoughts and having this perfect world scenario in your mind,” the singer continued. “Getting over that has been hard. It’s like all these hopes and dreams I had won’t be happening this time. But everything happens for a reason and when it needs to happen, it’ll have to happen.”

The loss didn't stop the couple from trying again, and they've already found their 10th egg donor. “It's been a very long process, years in the making,” Bass said about his road to fatherhood. “There have been a lot of ups and downs … way more downs than ups.”

“Nine did not work, so now we’re onto 10 and hopefully the next time will work,” he added, optimistically. “I'm trying not to worry about it. Of course, in a perfect world I would love to have my own kids. But if it’s not meant in the cards, then it’s not meant in the cards and there are plenty of kids who need adopting. So, I’m not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time.”