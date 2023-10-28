Lance Bass Urges Britney Spears Fans to Forgive Justin Timberlake



Lance Bass shared his support for his former *NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake amid backlash for the way he treated his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears during their relationship.

In a new interview with TMZ, Bass spoke candidly about the situation, which was brought into the spotlight after the release of her memoir, “The Woman In Me,” in which Spears finally tells the story about her three year relationship with JT. Some of the bombshells from it include an abortion after Timberlake “wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” claims about cheating and how Timberlake apparently broke up with her in 2002 via a two word text message.

“I feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let's take a note from her,” Bass told the outlet.

He added that “everyone deserves to tell their own story” but at the end of the day hopes that “fans can find some forgiveness.”

Bass was previously outspoken about the #FreeBritney movement in regards to the conservatorship her father had her under.

In July 2021, Bass said on the Heather Dubrow World podcast that he was being kept away from her and was scared for her case in the unjust legal system.

“I definitely believe in the #FreeBritney movement. I believe that she needs to be away from the dad, she needs to pick her own people to run this conservatorship if she even needs one, especially choosing her own lawyer,” Bass noted. “I haven’t spoken to her in years. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. But I don’t know exactly what she needs. But I do know that she — to me and what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”