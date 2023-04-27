NSYNC’s Lance Bass Claims Members Made ‘Way More’ Money After Band Broke Up

Lance Bass is reflecting on his in NSYNC and is sharing why he is doing better now than he was during his time in the band.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show posted on April 26, Bass was asked about "being rich and famous really young."

That's when the singer gave the confession that the group was not as rich as what was perceived by many.

"Well, the worst thing is people thinking that we were rich, because we were not," Bass shared.

"We were famous, but we were not rich. I made way more money after NSYNC than I did during NSYNC," he continued.

As for the reason that they did not have much money, Bass went on record saying that it was their manager, Lou Pearlman.

"He really took a majority of all of our stuff... [made] horrible, horrible deals," bass shared.

Despite the difficult time fanatically, Bass credits his fellow NSYNC group members for helping to keep the group grounded.

"To do that, with those guys, it was incredible. And you had some of the best experiences ever," Bass said. "Obviously, it changed my life, led me to so many things I wanted to do in life... they're incredible, incredible guys."

NYSNC was one of the most popular boy bands of the late 90s and early 2000s. They scored two Diamond albums with NSYNC and No Strings Attached. Along the way, they scored countless hits like "Bye Bye Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me," "Pop" and "Gone."

To date, the group has sold over 70 million albums worldwide and has been recognized as one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.