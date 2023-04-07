TikTok Users Believe This Viral Video Shows Backstreet Boys Star’s Wife in Beach Altercation

A viral video on on TikTok appears to show Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell and his wife in an argument with tourists on a beach.

Posted by TikTok user @withoutcustomaryuse, the footage was filmed at Santa Rosa Beach in Florida.

In the clip, a couple who appears to be Brian and his wife Leighanne argue with a pair of sunbathing tourists about property lines.

The woman in the video appears to believe the tourists are on their private beach property as her husband stands nearby awkwardly and holds up a "No Trespassing" sign. At one point, she threatens to call the sheriff.

However, the beachgoers argue that are close enough to the water's edge that they are not actually on the couple's property.

The clip ends with the woman reaching for and grabbing the phone of the man recording her as she proclaims she is going to retrieve her own phone.

Watch below:

It's unclear who started the argument or who is in the right. However, viewers are convinced the couple in the video are Brian Littrell and his wife Leighanne.

"That def looks like Brian Littrell from backstreet boys!" one person commented under the TikTok.

"When was this? Because Brian and his wife were at the beach in March! Definitely looks like and sounds like her," another viewer wrote.

"Ummm that's Brian Littell from BSB & his wife Leighanne," someone else weighed in.

It is unconfirmed at this time if the couple in the video are indeed Brian and Leighanne. Neither has publicly commented on the viral video, which has been viewed 280,000 times as of publishing.

However, the couple does seem to enjoy spending time together at the beach. A scroll throughout Leighanne's Instagram produces dozens of photos of the couple and their family at the beach and enjoying some fun in the sun.

Brian and Leighanne have been married since Sept. 2, 2000. They share one child together, 20-year-old Baylee.