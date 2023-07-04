Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and More Celebrities Celebrate 4th of July 2023

As many people across America gather for pool parties, BBQs, and fireworks, many celebrities are sharing their own 4th of July 2023 celebrations.

Some laid poolside, some got festive with their outfits, and some shared iconic throwback photos.

A plethora of celebs showed up for Michael Rubin's 4th of July White Party decked out in all-white outfits. Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and more.

Paris Hilton took the opportunity to shout out survivors of child abuse and discuss her fight to pass her Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act in all 50 states.

"Independence Day reminds me of the freedom I felt when I was finally able to leave Provo, and the reason I continue to fight every day for the independence of the survivors of institutional child abuse. We have moved mountains with the #StopInstitutionalChildAbuse Act, but we're not stopping until it's passed in all 50 states! Sending love and solidarity to my fellow survivors; together, we can end the cycle," she wrote in her caption.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese Buckner shared photos of her family trip to Disneyland, where she and her husband twinned with their two sons, CJ, 4, and Cameron, 2.

"It’s not a Buckner vacation without matching shirts ❤️ Happy Fourth of July everyone from Team Buckner!" she said in her Instagram caption.

Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke shared her own festive garb in a post on Instagram, where she appeared in a striped red and white top and blue jeans.

The Backstreet Boys shared a red, white, and blue-themed throwback photo on their social media accounts. They appeared in all their '90s glory, including curtain hair, hoop earrings, puffy FILA jackets, and round sunglasses.

Country superstar Reba McEntire joined in and posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a sequined flag dress while saluting the camera.

"Happy 4th of July!" she wrote in the caption, along with a flag emoji and a firework emoji.

Actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth announced that she would be spending the day by the pool in an Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday, USA!! Ready for the pool party," she shared.

Influencer Molly Burke shared her experience watching fireworks at Disneyland as a blind person with remaining vision that allows her to see light and shadows.

"I can't see what color they are, but I can see them, and they're so beautiful," she said in the video.

U.K. girl group FLO brought some humor to the day by tweeting, "Omg happy 4th of July guys," with an attached video of Olivia Wilde and Mark Ruffalo chanting "We love America!" that became a meme in recent years.

Guns N' Roses tweeted an animated video of a rock'n'roll version of the Statue of Liberty while their music played in the background and fireworks burst.