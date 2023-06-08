North West Loudly Farts During Kim Kardashian’s Somber Conversation About Her Dad’s Death

North West hilariously derailed a serious conversation about Kim Kardashian's late father by letting one rip.

The ill-timed toot was featured on Thursday's (June 8) episode of The Kardashians.

In the episode, Kim and Scott Disick are having a somber conversation about the funeral of Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, when North suddenly shushes the pair. She then lets out two loud farts and giggles.

Kim starts laughing while Scott drops some jokes about the flatulence, comparing it to "the sound of the police, woop woop" and advising the 9-year-old to check her pants for a "dingleberry."

READ MORE: Singer Hospitalized After Holding in Farts Around Her Boyfriend

In an episode confessional, Kim admitted that the moment represented "mom life in a nutshell."

"I am in a deep conversation, and then, you know, North is a kid," Kim continued.

North's toot was referenced again later in the episode, when Kim was disguised as an art teacher using North's stage makeup.

When Scott said Kim's character "specialize[d] in arts and farts," North farted again.

"Oh, she’s back! Just when you thought it was all art, she comes back with a fart," Scott exclaimed.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.