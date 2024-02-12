Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Unloading Luxurious California Palace Following Divorce (Photos)

A member of the Backstreet Boys is set to cash out on a larger than life house he's selling in California.

A recent report from Realtor.com confirmed AJ McLean is selling his 5,330-square-foot mansion in Westlake Village. McLean purchased the home in 2015.

"News of the home sale comes on the heels of the founding member of the Backstreet Boys announcing earlier this year that he and his wife, Rochelle, are divorcing after 12 years of marriage," the website said.

Realtor.com did not confirm that the sale was directly related to the divorce proceedings.

The Mediterranean-style home, first listed about a month ago for $3.5 million, has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Its grand front entrance is breathtaking thanks to a winding staircase and designer lighting.

The home was originally built in 2001. Realtor.com mentioned "large-scale renovation" was needed following a fire that swept through the area in 2018.

Today, the outside of the home is beautifully landscaped complete with a large patio and grand pool for entertaining.

A listing for the property has it designated as "contingent," meaning a potential buyer has been found, but a sale has not yet been finalized. Here's a look at what the interested party will get if they sign on the dotted line to officially purchase AJ McLean's house.

