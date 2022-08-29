Why Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliott

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean's 9-year-old daughter has changed her name from Ava to Elliott, according to mom Rochelle.

Rochelle addressed Elliott's name change in an Instagram Story, explaining it has nothing to do with gender identity.

"For those asking… not that it's anyone's business but Elliott's name change is not a gender thing," Rochelle wrote, according to People, explaining her daughter tried a few names before Elliott finally "stuck."

"She wanted something unique that no one else had (there are so many Ava's [sic]). I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique," she continued.

Rochelle added she feels it's a "little odd" that parents pick their children's names at birth and "expect them to forever identify as that person."

"Anyway… so that's how Ava became Elliott. I knew once I put it out there people would have opinions, but be kind. She's just a kid trying to make her way in this crazy world! I just want her to know she can always be whoever she wants to be," Rochelle concluded.

The Instagram Story was shared as a follow-up to an Instagram grid post Rochelle shared last week of her and AJ's two daughters going back to school. Lyric, 5, was celebrating her first day of kindergarten, while Elliott was starting the fourth grade.

In the photo, the two girls are holding large balloons. Instead of reading her former name, the 9-year-old's balloon reads "Elliott," which prompted questions from Rochelle's followers about the name change.

"After two and half years of home school, these two beauties are back to school! Lyric is starting kindergarten and Elliott (Ava) is in fourth grade! I can’t believe it! I’m so proud of these girls. As much as I am going to miss them, I’m excited to watch them spread their wings and fly!" the proud mom captioned the Instagram photo.

AJ and Rochelle tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed Elliott and Lyric in 2012 and 2017, respectively.