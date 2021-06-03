Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and AJ McLean and *NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Joey Fatone Announce Collaboration

A Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC crossover? Is this a dream?

On Wednesday (June 2), Nick Carter, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone held an Instagram Live where they announced that they are working on a project together along with AJ McLean. The once rival boy bands are coming together in honor of Pride Month.

“Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease something. What we're talking about doing… we can't give away too much,” Carter teased. “So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe, we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. We're going to announce it in the next week.”

Carter promised that it’s going to be “huge” and that they are “really excited.”

“We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good,” Bass added.

“It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts,” Fatone chimed in. “We all live in the entertainment community where there is a lot of LGBTQ and we embrace that.”

Bass spoke about being in the closet during his boy band days and not able to “tell my truth.” He said that he wishes he could have come out sooner and added, “I wish I could go back and change it all.”

Fatone, Bass and Carter briefly addressed their former manager Lou Pearlman who pitted them against each other. They expressed how they have a deep bond with one another after going through that together.

“The rivalry was fun. It was fun to have your team but then sometimes it goes a little overboard,” Bass admitted. “I think right now this world is very volatile and divided.”

Aside from this unnamed project, Bass and Carter have been working on a cryptocurrency venture called Tsuki Saves the World. Their goal is to use the currency to do something bigger.