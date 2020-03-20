Las Vegas Strip Club Offering Drive-Thru Shows Amid Coronavirus Social Distancing Efforts

A Las Vegas strip club will remain open and offer drive-thru shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While most of the world is practicing social distancing by self-isolating themselves at home, a strip club called Little Darlings is complying with federal recommendations by offering drive-thru strip shows. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they will provide clients with a 10-minute show from their cars for $100 (tips not included).

“We’re going to offer drive-up window strip shows,” Ryan Carlson, director of operations for Little Darlings, said. “Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the 6-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car.”

"We’re doing nude triple-X hand-sanitizer wrestling," Carlson also revealed. "We have about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, and we’re doing a cool nude hand-sanitizer wrestling show.”

The strip shows are expected to begin at 8 PM ET Saturday (March 21) even though Gov. Steve Sisolak recommended a 30-day shutdown for all non-essential businesses in Nevada in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m not sure what the problem is, but Little Darlings is abiding by all Social Distancing Guidelines suggested by the government. As a fixture in Las Vegas for 30 years, we will remain open and continue to offer nude dancing," he added. "America is a free country, and strippers will continue to be a part of the fabric of American life.”