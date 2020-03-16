Social Distancing Memes Are Taking Over the Internet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Social distancing memes are helping people cope amid fears over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, officials have urged the public to take social distancing seriously in order to slow down the spread of the contagious disease. So far, many countries have implemented strict bans on schools, daycares, bars and gyms, while some cities have even enforced curfews to discourage people from going out.

The term social distancing has been widely used in the media as one of the best practices to "flatten the curve." Even celebrities like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have urged their fans to stay home and limit any or all social interactions to stop the coronavirus. (As of right now, over 180,000 people have contracted the virus.)

As a result, as many self-quarantine, they're turning to Twitter for some much-needed comic relief.

Check out the best social distancing memes, below:

In the last two weeks, Hollywood stars have also been affected by COVID-19. As of right now, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko have all confirmed their diagnoses.