Ariana Grande Begs People to Start Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Ariana Grande is asking her fans and the general public to not take the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lightly.

The 26-year-old first sent her love and asked for everyone’s safety on Thursday (March 12) via Twitter and Instagram Stories.

The singer then sent a long letter to her followers on Sunday (March 15). "I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like 'This isn't a big deal/we'll be fine' ... 'We still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," Grande wrote.

"I understand that is how u [sic] felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye," she continued.

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly," she added. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now," her message concluded.

In a follow up tweet she wrote, "like your hip hop yoga class can f--king wait i promise."

See her tweets, below.