Harry Styles Reveals His Quarantine Activities Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Harry Styles revealed how he's keeping busy during his coronavirus quarantine.

During a new interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra Residency Thursday (March 19), the "Falling" hitmaker said the global COVID-19 pandemic has been a "little difficult" but that he's practicing social distancing in a "self-isolation pod" and using this time to learn Italian and do sign language classes.

"It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod," Styles told host Fenn O’Malley. "It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!"

"Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right?" the 26-year-old musician added. "We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes."

As for his go-to quarantine song right now, Style chose "Blue World" by the late Mac Miller.

"That’s probably a good one for right now," the former One Direction bandmember said. "I was also listening to "Everyone Loves the Sunshine” by Roy Ayers — always a good one for any positive feeling."

Styles was scheduled to embark on his new 2020 world tour on April 15, but with all that is happening in the world right now, he will most likely have to postpone concert dates like so many other artists, events and festivals have had to do due to the coronavirus.