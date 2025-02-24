Latest: ‘Ted Lasso’ 2026 Return With All Women’s Team Joining the Men

Is it really unofficially official that season 3 wasn't the end of the series after all?

It looks that way as major moves, including 99% of the entire cast returning, are making positive, exciting waves. Can I get a WHOOOOOOO HOOOOOOO, please?

We first heard that this beloved series, the most watched ever on Apple TV+ until February 2025, had decided that three seasons wasn't going to cut it. It even had a solid ending while leaving the door open.

Now, according to the 9 to 5 Mac website, that door is open even wider than it was last August when the rumors of a Ted Lasso season 4 started.

A collective sadness swept the world when we all learned that Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis and those incredible stars from around Britain we were introduced to for the first time, had ended.

Now, according to Deadline, there's a season 4 greenlight as long as everything comes together and Jason himself, who created and played the character Ted Lasso, is on board.

While Apple TV+ hasn't officially announced a season 4, according to Variety Magazine, Warner Bros. has secured most of the main cast.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, the fourth season will include an all-female AFC Richmond team, while the men's team will continue to be center stage with the women.

There has been abundant evidence that the show is definitely making a return for season 4. From teases by execs, series stars, and the co-creator Bill Lawrence, to cast contract renewals, production being officially scheduled, and more.

While production was expected to start this month with an official announcement, according to 9 to 5 Mac, production and an official announcement are now set for sometime this spring, FINGER'S CROSSED.

